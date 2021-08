HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Planning for the future includes planning for when you’re gone.

According to a recent survey, less than half of US adults have a will that details how they would like to have their estate handled after their death.

On this week’s Successful Aging, Linda Pritchett talks about what should be included in your will.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.