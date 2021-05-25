Have you seen this truck? Deputies looking for suspect vehicle connected to deadly double-shooting in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you spot a red Dodge Dually pickup truck with a fifth wheel attachment, call law enforcement. The driver may have been the “armed and dangerous” shooter who killed two motorcyclists in Rockingham County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Rockingham County deputies say the driver of a red Dodge Dually pickup truck with a fifth wheel attachment shot three people in the middle of the U.S. 29 bypass.

Two of the victims died.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says the truck was last seen as it was driving away from the scene. It was heading north toward Danville, Virginia.

Investigators worked through the night and into Tuesday searching for the suspect.

Suspect vehicle in Rockingham County shooting

While deputies investigated, the highway was shut down for about six hours.

Investigators say the driver of the red Dodge pickup truck fired at two motorcycles carrying three riders.

When people nearby heard the gunfire, they called 911.

One of the motorcyclists died at the scene. Another died at the hospital. A third was injured, but we have received no word on their condition.

I’m live in Rockingham County this morning following up on a deadly shooting on US 29 Northbound that happened at the start of rush hour yesterday. Investigators tell me they worked through the night on the case and they will regroup this morning. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/uXtbi4R4Pm — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) May 25, 2021

“During that time of the reports of shots being fired, then we got reports of information upon responding, officers and paramedics, volunteer firefighters from Yanceyville Road, information we’re getting that (there are possibly) multiple gunshot victims,” said Sheriff Page.

Anyone with any information about these shootings, or who has seen or knows the possible location or owner of the suspect truck in these shootings is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.