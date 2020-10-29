‘Hauntings in the Piedmont’ – episode 4 – The Little Red Man and the Hauntings of Old Salem

In episode four of Hauntings in the Piedmont, we head to historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Old Salem has largely gone unchanged since it was settled in the 1700s. To this day, people who live there need to use specific nails to rebuild damaged fences, and people continue to travel there to take a trip back in time. In a community where people are required to pay so much attention to detail, there are precise records, some of which prove there are real people behind some of the stirring stories still told there. We begin with the story of The Little Red Man but come to find his death isn’t the town’s only loss interlaced in legend.

Podcast

Hauntings in the Piedmont is FOX8’s podcast detailing tales of haunts in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad. From city employees experiencing what they describe as the “freakiest thing” they’ve ever seen, to spirits which seem to continue to make their presence known and a haunted bridge known nationwide, we talked with people who claim to have had firsthand supernatural experiences, as well as those who say they’ve solved decades-long mysteries.

An idea which was originally intended to be a simple miniseries for television, this blossomed into a podcast simply based on the passionate storytellers you’ll be introduced to. With minimal editing, these stories are told in their own words and largely uninterrupted, just in time for Halloween.

