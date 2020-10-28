‘Hauntings in the Piedmont’ – episode 3 – Lydia’s Bridge

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — It may be the most well-known ghost story in the Piedmont — Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown.

See who she may have actually been, who wrote a book about that person and that person’s remaining relatives still living in the area.

The people who investigated the story of Lydia’s Bridge say they thought they solved the mystery a couple of years ago — paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer.

Renegar passed away just a couple of weekends ago as FOX8 was working on this series.

But Greer, in his honor, met up with us to tell their story — and brought someone else with her.

Podcast

Hauntings in the Piedmont is FOX8’s podcast detailing tales of haunts in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad. From city employees experiencing what they describe as the “freakiest thing” they’ve ever seen, to spirits which seem to continue to make their presence known and a haunted bridge known nationwide, we talked with people who claim to have had firsthand supernatural experiences, as well as those who say they’ve solved decades-long mysteries.

An idea which was originally intended to be a simple miniseries for television, this blossomed into a podcast simply based on the passionate storytellers you’ll be introduced to. With minimal editing, these stories are told in their own words and largely uninterrupted, just in time for Halloween.

