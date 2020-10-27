‘Hauntings in the Piedmont’ – episode 2 – The Permanent Residents of the Biltmore Hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In this episode of Hauntings in the Piedmont, we head to downtown Greensboro and the Biltmore Hotel Greensboro. Employees and visitors report odd happenings at the historic hotel to this day. The people thought to be behind those incidents died there in the 1930s. As General Manager Brian Coleman explains, they may have never left, but have caused plenty of people who check in to vacate the premises before checkout.
Podcast
Hauntings in the Piedmont is FOX8’s podcast detailing tales of haunts in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad. From city employees experiencing what they describe as the “freakiest thing” they’ve ever seen, to spirits which seem to continue to make their presence known and a haunted bridge known nationwide, we talked with people who claim to have had firsthand supernatural experiences, as well as those who say they’ve solved decades-long mysteries.
An idea which was originally intended to be a simple miniseries for television, this blossomed into a podcast simply based on the passionate storytellers you’ll be introduced to. With minimal editing, these stories are told in their own words and largely uninterrupted, just in time for Halloween.
