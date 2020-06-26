Harris Teeter says customers will be given masks and not asked to leave

Harris Teeter officials say customers who are not wearing masks will be offered free disposable medical masks in order to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate.

Customers who choose not to wear a mask will not be asked to leave Harris Teeter.

The governor’s mandate takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26. People will be required to wear face masks in public spaces.

Details surrounding enforcement of the order remain in question as multiple local law enforcement agencies have said they won’t police Cooper’s order.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Friday, saying they will not enforce the governor’s executive order.

Under the executive order, people who don’t comply cannot be fined or arrested, but private businesses can force them to leave if they decide to do so.

Harris Teeter issued the following statement to WCNC:

“For those not in compliance, our policy is for a member of store management to approach the shopper to inform them of the Order and offer a free, disposable mask. If the individual declines, we must remember and understand that there are many exceptions outlined in the order, and our associates are not authorized nor qualified to ask an individual to present proof that they qualify for an exception.”