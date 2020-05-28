Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort reopens to the public

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort has reopened to the public.

The resort reopened at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“We will operate at 30% capacity, consistent with NC and Tribal guidelines and operating with social distancing in place. Most restaurants are open with limited seating as well as carryout options,” the resort posted on Facebook.

The resort said other amenities will open in phases, as determined by state and local guidelines.

“Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Employee health checks are conducted daily, and employees are required to wear masks,” the resort said.

Guests will have their temperature checked before coming into the casino and are also required to wear masks.

The casino gaming areas will temporarily be non-smoking.