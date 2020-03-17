Harlem Globetrotters postpone games scheduled for Greensboro, Winston-Salem

Hammer dunks a ball during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour at Qudos Bank Arena on April 15, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)

The Harlem Globetrotters announced on Monday that they will be suspending all remaining games scheduled on their domestic and international tours through mid-May in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Globetrotters encouraged ticket holders to hold onto tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule postponed events as soon as possible. All tickets for postponed games will be honored.

The Globetrotters were originally scheduled to play at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 27 and at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem on March 28.