(WGHP) — Over the next few years, Hardee’s will be transforming, bringing both a redesigned aesthetic and new tech to the national fast food chain, according to a news release.

Last week, CKE Restaurant Holdings, which owns Hardee’s and its West Coast counterpart Carl’s Jr., announced plans for a “fresh start focusing on physical and digital transformations for Hardee’s over the next four to six years.”

The company says CKE and the franchise community will be investing half a billion dollars into the overhaul, and 95% of stores have already agreed to the changes.

The changes focus on what the company describes as “holistic renovations, technology advancements and streamlined operations” meant to improve the experience for workers and guests alike.

Photos released with the announcement show new digital menu and order boards, as well as a revamped facade.

See the planned changes for yourself in the photo slideshow above.