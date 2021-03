Our new puppy

Thor is 5months old and very very active

Meet “Scar He is 8 weeks old (Yorkie)

Our sweet new puppy Gunner! He is 8 weeks old.

This is Coco she is a MalShi and is 3 months old. Collins is holder her

Rescue from Greensboro animal shelter Panchp

Our slepy baby

Leo (English bulldog)

Oreo and Neil Pope

Willow Pearl is a 2 & 1/2 months old Weimaraner! She has definitely brought a lot of fun to our family!

My rescue Gabby girl

They are brothers, inseparable, and adorable at only 9 months.

Princess Leia, Corabelle and Waylon rule the house and have taken our hearts.

9 week old Pomchi

Shadow and Karma

This is sweet Holley, she’s a boxer.

Sophi at the park!!

Sophi is my 9 month old rescue pup!!

This is Sophie. She’s a 5 month old teacup Chihuahua puppy.

Loving pup

Briscoe

Our little Chihuhua and best friend. Elley and her puppy was found under a dumpster and rescued. Elley, has a fun and loving home that she shares with her best of buds Chi-Chi.

Margaux our Portuguese Water Dog puppy

Chewy and Daphne meeting his mom for the first time when she came home on leave from the navy.

Yardley is David’s and Mary’s happy girl

Duke & Lucy

Ember loves her GG Betty. (Great Grandma)

Zek 7month American bulldog and lab mix from Lexington nc. He loves car rides and walks.

This is Valley! He’s a 9 week old doberdoodle (doberman /poodle mix). He loves is big brothers Liam and Lealand.

Susie! Sporting a Rocky Knoll softball!

