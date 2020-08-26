Happy National Dog Day! Send us photos of your furry best friend!

Meet Emily, FOX8’s Pet of the Week!

If you don’t spend the rest of the year spoiling your furry friend (though you probably do!), today’s the day to do it!

It’s National Dog Day!

In honor of this special occasion, we’re putting together a gallery of your pups and pooches. Using the “Submit a Photo/Video” button below, please send us your best shots of your best friend!

We ask for your patience as the FOX8 Digital Desk will review photos before they are added to the gallery. Please, submit photos only once.

