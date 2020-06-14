Hank Williams Jr.’s 27-year-old daughter killed in crash

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 10: Singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. performs onstage during 2016 CMA Festival – Day 2 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

PARIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say the 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. has been killed in a crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks says Katherine Williams-Dunning of Springville was the driver of a SUV that was towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over Saturday night.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 79 northeast of Paris.

Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler J. Dunning, was a passenger in the vehicle.

News outlets report he was airlifted to a Nashville hospital.

His condition was not immediately released. Wilbanks says the crash remains under investigation.