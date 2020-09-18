Handful of Winston-Salem businesses get financial help through One Tile Campaign

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After months of struggling, a handful of Winston-Salem business owners have had a moment of relief after being awarded funds from a city centered donation initiative.

The initiative was started by Soy Emprendedor at the end of May.

Entrepreneurs and local people were encouraged to donate money to the Restart Winston-Salem: One Tile Campaign.

In the past several months, thousands of dollars were donated which have been given out to 18 different struggling businesses that applied for the help.

The ultimate goal was to reach $20,000 to give out to 40 different local businesses.

Some business owners who received help said it was a relief that came just in time.

Others said it was the only financial help they have been able to receive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money that each business received was spent on sanitation products, inventory and bills.