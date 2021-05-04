‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The massively popular musical “Hamilton” is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

On Tuesday, the center announced that touring company for “Hamilton” will be on stage from April 6 to 24 in 2022, thanks to the center’s Broadway partners, Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “We are just really excited and, on behalf of the Greensboro City Council, I want to say thank you. And I know that the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is going to be second to non.”

Current Broadway Season Seat Members are going to have the first opportunity to book seats.

The center will also offer a limited number of new inaugural Broadway Season Seat Memberships, which come with access to reserved seats for “Hamilton.”

The center says they expect the show to be a major hit.

For more information, visit the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts website.