GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall?

Many of the familiar scary events – Woods of Terror, Scarowinds, Kersey Valley Scary Woods – are back to add some fright to your weekend nights, and fall festivals and corn mazes are for a more family-fun fall!

There are celebrations involving animals, athletics and, of course, Halloween that will line up right through the first weekend of November.

Some events have varying hours, and some have entry fees. The links will allow you to check all that out.

Oct. 28-31

The Original Hollywood Horror Show II

8 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 8 p.m.-midnight on weekends

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Boulevard, Winston-Salem

Oct. 28-31

The Original Hollywood Horror Show

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday and Monday; 8 p.m. to 11 p.m Thursday and Sunday

6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp

Oct. 28-29

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Oct. 28-31

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Oct. 29-30

Howl-O-Ween

11 a.m. (Saturday)-3 p.m. (Sunday)

Animal Park at the Conservators Center

676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Oct. 30

Villain’s Halloween Ball

2 p.m.

Twelve West Main

12 W. Main St., Thomasville

Oct. 31

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Nov. 4-5

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. both nights

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

The Original Hollywood Horror Show

8 p.m.-midnight

6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp

Your Halloween weather forecast

Friday and Saturday

The weather for Halloween weekend is looking nice and quiet for any Friday night and Saturday plans. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday and Monday

However, a pattern change is expected by Sunday which will lead to rain chances returning Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances are expected to increase by the end of Sunday and into Sunday night.

It’s looking increasingly likely that scattered rain chances will linger through Monday night, as a low-pressure system continues to track over the Carolinas through Tuesday morning.

This chance for rain could negatively impact trick-or-treat activities across central NC on Halloween.

The bottom line? You may want to incorporate a raincoat, rain boots or umbrella into your costume.

The forecast is still subject to change so be sure to consistently check in with the FOX8 Weather team for the latest forecast!