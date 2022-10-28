GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall?
Many of the familiar scary events – Woods of Terror, Scarowinds, Kersey Valley Scary Woods – are back to add some fright to your weekend nights, and fall festivals and corn mazes are for a more family-fun fall!
There are celebrations involving animals, athletics and, of course, Halloween that will line up right through the first weekend of November.
Some events have varying hours, and some have entry fees. The links will allow you to check all that out.
Skip to the Halloween forecast →
Oct. 28-31
The Original Hollywood Horror Show II
8 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 8 p.m.-midnight on weekends
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Boulevard, Winston-Salem
Oct. 28-31
The Original Hollywood Horror Show
8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday and Monday; 8 p.m. to 11 p.m Thursday and Sunday
6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp
Oct. 28-29
7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Oct. 28-31
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
Oct. 29-30
11 a.m. (Saturday)-3 p.m. (Sunday)
Animal Park at the Conservators Center
676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Oct. 30
2 p.m.
Twelve West Main
12 W. Main St., Thomasville
Oct. 31
7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
Nov. 4-5
7:30-9:30 p.m. both nights
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
The Original Hollywood Horror Show
8 p.m.-midnight
6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp
Your Halloween weather forecast
Friday and Saturday
The weather for Halloween weekend is looking nice and quiet for any Friday night and Saturday plans. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Sunday and Monday
However, a pattern change is expected by Sunday which will lead to rain chances returning Sunday and Monday.
Rain chances are expected to increase by the end of Sunday and into Sunday night.
It’s looking increasingly likely that scattered rain chances will linger through Monday night, as a low-pressure system continues to track over the Carolinas through Tuesday morning.
This chance for rain could negatively impact trick-or-treat activities across central NC on Halloween.
The bottom line? You may want to incorporate a raincoat, rain boots or umbrella into your costume.
The forecast is still subject to change so be sure to consistently check in with the FOX8 Weather team for the latest forecast!