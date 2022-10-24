CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—One North Carolina town has ranked among the top 5 safest places for trick-or-treating, according to the Chamber of Commerce site.

The Chamber of Commerce ranked Cary at third place, just behind Cambridge, MA and Gilbert, AZ.

Cary took this top spot because of its low crime rate, high number of law enforcement employees, and how safe its streets are for pedestrians, according to the study.

The Town of Cary is also offering multiple Halloween events. These events start on Thursday and go through Saturday.

For more information on the Town of Cary’s Halloween events, click here.

And for more information on this ranking, click here.