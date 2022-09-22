GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall?
The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the early darkness of Eastern Standard Time, though.
Even as “Mayberry Days” wraps up on Saturday, many of the familiar scary events – Woods of Terror, Scarowinds, Kersey Valley Scary Woods – are back to add some fright to your weekend nights.
Various fall festivals and corn mazes will begin this weekend and become more frequent next week.
Scarowinds is the seasonal event at the Carowinds amusement park in south Charlotte. It has various subevents as well and continues on various dates through October.
The ballyhooed Autumn Leaves Festival in Mount Airy takes over downtown “Mayberry,” on Oct. 14-16. And there are two other major events we’ve added to the calendar for that weekend.
Foxtoberfest 2022, a celebration for car lovers, actually starts on Oct. 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and continues through Oct. 15.
Carolina BalloonFest soars into the skies over the Statesville Airport with an elevated experience on Oct. 14-16.
There are celebrations involving animals, athletics and, of course, Halloween that will line up right through the first weekend of November.
Some events have varying hours, and some have entry fees. The links will allow you to check all that out.
Sept. 23-24
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. each night
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Sept. 23-Oct. 30
SCAROWINDS Halloween Haunt/Night of FRIGHTS
7 a.m.-midnight, select nights
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Sept. 24-Oct. 30
8 p.m., 9 p.m.
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
8 p.m., 9 p.m.
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. each night
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
Oct. 1
6-10 p.m.
Summerfield Farms, 3293 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield
Oct. 1-2
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Oct. 7-8
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. each night
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Oct. 7-9
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
Oct. 8
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
3053 Fairview Farm Road, Asheboro
7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
Oct. 8-9
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Oct. 12-15
Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 12-14, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd., Concord
Oct. 14-15
7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Oct. 14-16
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, 200 N. Main St., Mount Airy
3 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Statesville Regional Airport, 238 Airport Road, Statesville
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
Oct. 15
5-8 p.m.
High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point
Oct. 15-16
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Oct. 18
Kid-friendly version, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
Oct. 21-22
7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Oct. 21-23
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
Oct. 22
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
108 Trail One, Burlington
Oct. 22-23
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Oct. 26-27
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
192 E. Lewis St., Greensboro
Oct. 28-29
7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro
Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)
Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove
Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration
7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday
300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Oct. 28-31
7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
Oct. 29-30
11 a.m. (Saturday)-3 p.m. (Sunday)
Animal Park at the Conservators Center
676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington
Oct. 22-23
Noon-5 p.m.
Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte
Oct. 30
2 p.m.
Twelve West Main
12 W. Main St., Thomasville
Oct. 31
7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
Nov. 4-5
7:30-9:30 p.m. both nights
5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale
7:30 p.m.-closing
4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro