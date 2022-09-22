GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall?

The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the early darkness of Eastern Standard Time, though.

Even as “Mayberry Days” wraps up on Saturday, many of the familiar scary events – Woods of Terror, Scarowinds, Kersey Valley Scary Woods – are back to add some fright to your weekend nights.

Various fall festivals and corn mazes will begin this weekend and become more frequent next week.

Scarowinds is the seasonal event at the Carowinds amusement park in south Charlotte. It has various subevents as well and continues on various dates through October.

The ballyhooed Autumn Leaves Festival in Mount Airy takes over downtown “Mayberry,” on Oct. 14-16. And there are two other major events we’ve added to the calendar for that weekend.

Foxtoberfest 2022, a celebration for car lovers, actually starts on Oct. 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and continues through Oct. 15.

Carolina BalloonFest soars into the skies over the Statesville Airport with an elevated experience on Oct. 14-16.

There are celebrations involving animals, athletics and, of course, Halloween that will line up right through the first weekend of November.

Some events have varying hours, and some have entry fees. The links will allow you to check all that out.

Sept. 23-24

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. each night

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Sept. 23-Oct. 30

SCAROWINDS Halloween Haunt/Night of FRIGHTS

7 a.m.-midnight, select nights

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Sept. 24-Oct. 30

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m.

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m.

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. each night

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Oct. 1

Scary Movie Night

6-10 p.m.

Summerfield Farms, 3293 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield

Oct. 1-2

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Oct. 7-8

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. each night

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Oct. 7-9

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Oct. 8

Fall on the Farm

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

3053 Fairview Farm Road, Asheboro

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Oct. 8-9

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Oct. 12-15

Foxtoberfest 2022

Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 12-14, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd., Concord

Oct. 14-15

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Oct. 14-16

Autumn Leaves Festival

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, 200 N. Main St., Mount Airy

Carolina BalloonFest

3 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Statesville Regional Airport, 238 Airport Road, Statesville

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Oct. 15

Halloween Spooky Hoopla

5-8 p.m.

High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point

Oct. 15-16

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Oct. 18

Wicked Whimsies

Kid-friendly version, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Oct. 21-22

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Oct. 21-23

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Oct. 22

Burlington Fall Festival

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

108 Trail One, Burlington

Oct. 22-23

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Oct. 26-27

Nightmare Off Elm Street

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

192 E. Lewis St., Greensboro

Oct. 28-29

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

Fall Festival and Night Corn Maze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (night maze)

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration

7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 Saturday

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Oct. 28-31

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30-11 on Saturday, 7:30-10:30 on Sunday

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Oct. 29-30

Howl-O-Ween

11 a.m. (Saturday)-3 p.m. (Sunday)

Animal Park at the Conservators Center

676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington

Oct. 22-23

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-5 p.m.

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Oct. 30

Villain’s Halloween Ball

2 p.m.

Twelve West Main

12 W. Main St., Thomasville

Oct. 31

Wicked Whimsies

7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Nov. 4-5

Woods of Terror

7:30-9:30 p.m. both nights

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Haunted Hollow

7:30 p.m.-closing

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro