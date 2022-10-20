CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see.

The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over $100 on Halloween candy, costumes and decorations. A house along Union Street North in Concord has spent thousands of dollars on decorations alone. You could spend an entire day at the home and still not find all the decorations spread out across the property.

You can’t drive past 288 Union Street North in Concord without taking a look. It’s common to see people jump out of their cars to take a picture with one of the hundreds of skeletons or familiar faces from some of the most popular scary movies.

“We couldn’t believe that someone would go this extreme for Halloween, but I am so glad he does it because my kids love it and we see people all the time taking pictures and trick or treating here,” said neighbor, Tracy Shipman.

Trick or treating is the only way you’ll see the man behind the madness. He was humble enough that he asked not to be on camera for our story, but he did admit it takes two weeks to set up the monster of a display in his front yard because “he has a skeleton crew.”

The attention the display gets in the days leading up to Halloween only grows. The owner of this spooky-looking home, built in 1881, buys more than 4,000 pieces of candy for about 2,000 trick-or-treaters.

“This is a house that is a ‘must come to’ house. He puts so much effort into it, it’s almost like if you don’t come it’s disrespectful,” said Shipman.

The display lights up a night with strobe lights and other nighttime surprises. The owner of the home says he moved in 15 years ago and adds a few new features to the Halloween display every year.