Gyms in North Carolina unable to reopen under Phase 2

Gyms will not be able to reopen to the public under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 plan.

Some gyms had been preparing to reopen, thinking they would be allowed to under the original Phase 2 guidance that would put out on April 23.

Prior to the governor’s announcement Wednesday, different owners and managers told FOX8 they were working on potential procedures and policies to keep everyone safe and healthy when they do open up their doors again.

“I miss the group interaction. I miss the energy. I think that’s what people miss. Just the group feeling and the sense of community,” Dixon Douglas said.

Douglas owns CycleBar in Winston-Salem.

Coronavirus concerns pumped the breaks on community workout sessions, forcing gyms and boutique studios, like Douglas’, to close down and get creative.

“We’ve been doing virtual classes and we’ve rented out all of our bikes,” he said.

He’s figuring out what CycleBar workouts will look like when they reopen.

“There isn’t a book. There isn’t a ‘Pandemic for Dummies 101,” Douglas said. “You kind of have to evolve.”

He’s installing an air purifier, limiting what guests are able to touch in the 2,000 square foot studio, and social distancing riders.

“Our bikes themselves will all be 10 feet apart, so our guests will all feel like they’re getting the full experience,” he said.

In Greensboro, Pure Barre is also changing their workout layout.

“We normally have about 20-22 people in class,” Christina Cromwell said.

Cromwell and Jennifer Stone own both Pure Barre locations, and are working on making a personal workout space for each member in the studio.

The two women are also ordered more pieces of equipment to prevent people from sharing and to give them time to disinfect.

“There’s going to be more time in between classes to allow more sanitation,” Cromwell said. “We’ll have a check-in that’s touchless, so you’ll just be able to check in on your own phone. We’ll also have touch-less thermometers.”

OrangeTheory Fitness locations in the Triad will plan to use forehead scans and a pre-screening questionnaires before people are allowed to come in.

Class times will be a bit shorter too, to allow staff to sanitize the entire room with a fogger, and individual wipe-downs, before the next group comes in.

“I think when I look at all of the cleaning procedures and the advanced cleaning measures we’re going to take, our studios are the safest places to be right now,” Territory Manager Nathan Sommer said.

Sommer says they’re also taking additional measures to keep both coaches and members protected.

“All of our coaches will wear a face shield, as well as a mask and gloves,” he said. “Those things are for your safety, so you can feel protected and just as confident walking in and out of our doors now, as you did before.”

Prior to the governor’s announcement, all three of these fitness studios told FOX8 they didn’t have definitive opening dates. They said they were aiming for June 1 or early June, but that will now have to wait based on the modified Phase 2 rules.