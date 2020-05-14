Gym owners in limbo while waiting for direction from state

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — It was a week shy from celebrating its one-year anniversary in business. Then the coronavirus pandemic forced a family-run gym in Mocksville to close its doors.

Joey and Stephanie Care spent the last year growing Redline Fitness.

“I was devastated, this is like a dream. You know I’m almost 60 years old. My plan was to build this gym up. We started out with 280 members I think, and got it up to 500,” Joey Care said.

All that progress came to a screeching halt in mid-March.

“We are all gathered around the TV watching it and everything and then they said OK 5 o’clock today you have to close,” Stephanie Care said.

For the last two months the gym has been off limits to members.

“I have members calling all the time, ‘Hey when are you guys going to be open’, I don’t know,” Stephanie Care said.

Phase 2 in Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the state says gyms can welcome back members in a limited capacity, but that’s only if COVID-19 numbers trend in the right direction. Meaning there’s no hard reopen date.

“This is my baby and now they are taking that control away. That’s difficult because I have to trust someone else, that they know what’s best for my baby,” Stephanie Care said.

Stephanie says they are prepared to follow whatever guidelines come down the chain of command.

“I can limit the number of people that come in. I can make sure that they are six feet apart and use every other treadmill. Like I said, clean the machines before and after, clean your hands and feet before you come in, use this entrance and that exit. I can put whatever practices they want,” Stephanie Care said.

The owners just hope those decisions don’t keep getting pushed back.

“I just want my members to have the right to choose to come. It’s what’s best for each person, so I’m not forcing people to come. I just want to open the door so that people that want to come can choose to,” Stephanie Care said.

To date, the gym has already lost 45 memberships.