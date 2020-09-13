Gunshot victim found inside vehicle in critical condition on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gunshot victim was found inside a vehicle in critical condition on Saturday on Randleman Road at the Interstate 85 Bypass, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 10:40 p.m. police responded to Randleman Road at the I- 85 Bypass reference a shooting.

Officers located a gunshot victim inside a vehicle in critical condition who was immediately transported to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred at an unknown area of a highway.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.