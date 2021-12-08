Gun found on 14-year-old girl at Western Alamance High School; student brought gun to school to sell it, sheriff’s office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Western Alamance High School on Wednesday, the school system confirmed.
School officials received a tip about a possible weapon on campus and went on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.
During a search, a 9mm handgun was confiscated from a 14-year-old female student.
According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the student brought the gun to the school to sell it.
No injuries were reported.
Per Alamance-Burlington School System rules, the student will not be allowed back on campus until December 2022.
The school held dismissal Wednesday afternoon without incident.