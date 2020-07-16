Guilford Technical Community College to offer in-person, online and hybrid classes for fall semester

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford Technical Community College plans to offer in-person and online classes during the fall 2020 semester.

GTCC announced Thursday that both formats will be used to best meet student need while also meeting social distancing and safety requirements.

“GTCC is taking a measured approach to re-opening while ensuring the appropriate safeguards are in place to maximize the safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said GTCC President Anthony J. Clarke. “Our students look to us to help them achieve their academic and career goals. We are here to serve our students and prepare them to enter critical jobs in our local economy.”

The fall semester, set to begin Aug. 17, will include more classes that are completely online for students who prefer remote learning.

There will also be hybrid and blended classes to reduce the amount of time students spend on campus.

In-person classes will continue with social distancing in place using primary and secondary classroom formats.

For classes where social distancing is not possible, such as lab classes, GTCC plans to run temperature checks and health screenings.

After Thanksgiving break, Nov. 26 and 27, the college plans to move all lecture instructions and final exams online with the exception of lab classes.

Workforce and Continuing Education classes will still be offered on campus with social distancing and will move online where possible after the Thanksgiving break.

Registration for the fall 2020 semester at GTCC has begun, and the deadline to register is Aug. 13.

For more information, visit the Guilford Technical Community College website.