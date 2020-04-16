Guilford Metro 911, High Point 911 take part in ‘Theme Song Challenge’ for National Telecommunicator’s Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s National Telecommunicator’s Week, and our local 911 operators are celebrating with a great challenge!

RapidDeploy launched the challenge.

“We know that this has been a challenging time for telecommunicators and first responders, but we also know that sometimes heroes need a break,” RapidDeploy said in a Facebook post. “The challenge, if you dare to accept it, is to come together as a PSAP, to put together a short 30 second video introducing your team set to the theme song that represents your PSAP.”

Guilford Metro 911’s D Squad chose the theme song from “Happy Days.”

Guilford Metro 911, in turn, challenged High Point 911 and Davidson County 911.

High Point 911 accepted with a video featuring the theme from “Friends,” and challenged Randolph County Emergency Services, Rowan County 911 and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“We thought it was a great way for all of us to celebrate National Telecommunicator’s Week!” High Point 911 said. “Thank you to all of the telecommunicators around the country who have been working diligently through these unprecedented times.”