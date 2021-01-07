Guilford County welcomes Michael Halford as new county manager

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Government has welcomed Michael Halford as the new county manager, according to a news release on Thursday.

The county government released the following statement:

Guilford County Government kicked off the 2021 year by welcoming their new County Manager, Michael Halford. Halford hit the ground running Monday, January 4th with an immediate assessment of the water damage at the High Point Court house and planning of the State’s 1b stage of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners announced December 17, 2020, the hiring of former Guilford County Budget Director Michael Halford as the new County Manager. Halford, who is replacing former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing, left the employment of Guilford County February of last year to assume the position of Assistant County Manager in Gaston County before being recruited back to Guilford County to assume the top executive management position.

Halford holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management and a Master’s in Public Administration, both obtained through UNC-Chapel Hill. Halford is a dedicated and committed public servant who has worked in local government for over 27 years and has a breadth of operational, administrative and leadership experience.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Melvin “Skip” Alston noted that the decision to hire Halford was unanimous. “I look forward to working with Michael. This is a tremendous opportunity for all of us and I look forward to a positive collaboration between this new board and the County Manager’s office to move the County forward by leaps and bounds. Michael has extensive knowledge and understanding of our budget opportunities and challenges and has a great vision for our community.”

Halford said he is “extremely honored to serve as Guilford County’s Manager. I am very appreciative to the Board of Commissioners for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working with citizens, staff, and the Board of Commissioners to build on the County’s past success to ensure we provide excellent services and promote a high quality of life for our residents. My family and I have always loved being a part of this amazing community.” He and his wife, Karen have 3 school age children.

Halford’s starting salary is $226,125.