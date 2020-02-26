Guilford County to spend $10 million on school security upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- During an annual retreat, Guilford County commissioners discussed plans to spend around $10 million for upgrades in school safety and security.

Board members decided Monday to form a committee, including members of the Board of Education,and school resource officers, to provide input on how the money should be spent.

The decision followed a presentation by a security company called Centegix, which provides alert systems in case a school experiences a crisis.

“It’s an alert button that alerts the staff and the students...and the first responders that we do have an emergency,” said Commissioner Skip Alston.

He explained that commissioners were not provided a projected cost for the system, and the committee may decide to spend the money on a different system.

Funding for safety improvements was approved several years ago but hasn’t been used.

“Some of the county commissioners were getting a little frustrated as far as why it was taking so long, but it takes time in order to do it the right way,” Alston said.

Chairman Jeff Phillips told FOX8 he believed it was important to have law enforcement input for proposed changes.

“The SRO’s. They’re on the front lines. They see every day and know better than most about what the real risks in terms of safety and security of our students in the Guilford County school system are," Phillips said.

He expected the committee to be formed within 45 days.

“It’s a top priority. It’s something we’re going to make a top priority this year and for as long as it takes to get those dollars most effectively spent,” Phillips said.

Alston said the money was designated for school safety and would not be used to address facilities issues at county schools.

Several parents in Guilford County told FOX8 they felt as though their child’s school was safe. Some suggested adding additional cameras and liked the idea of an alert system.

Others didn’t feel any changes were necessary.