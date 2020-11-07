Guilford County to launch new COVID-19 task force to address virus hotspots

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners will launch a new COVID-19 task force following a meeting Thursday evening.

The announcement comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports a daily 2,908 COVID-19 case count, which is a new high.

“This virus is probably going to going to get worse, but we need to make sure we plan for it and be proactive instead of reactive,” said County Commissioner Skip Alston.

According to data from the Guilford County Public Health department, there were 122 new cases reported in the 27406 zip code in the past few days.

Alston said the task force’s first priority will be narrowing down that data to find what is needed in hot spots.

“Guilford County is one of the largest counties with the highest infected with coronavirus in the state,” Alston said. “Is it testing? Do we need more medical supplies in our nursing homes, in our hospitals in order to combat this virus?”

Health professionals, school leaders and law enforcement will help answer those questions.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan says the main goal is keeping businesses open and getting kids back to school without having to enact additional restrictions.

While Greensboro and High Point police will be involved, she isn’t sure more enforcement will be the answer.

“Certainly nobody wants to criminalize anything about this virus. And the idea of this task force isn’t how can we achieve greater enforcement by a big stick,” Vaughan said.

The task force will meet the week of the 16th.

“This is not the county’s problem. This is all of our problem. We have to come together in order to address this like it does affect our families and our community,” Alston said.