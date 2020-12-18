Guilford County teachers getting new laptops to help with remote learning

HIGH POINT, N.C. — “It will be days when you’re like, ‘I’m done,'” said Tiffany Faison, a teacher at Penn Griffin School for the Arts.

Faison has been frustrated for months.

Her laptop is not compatible with the software used for teaching.

“The infamous blue screen would just decide to shut off when it wants to and it could be multiple times,” Faison said.

Thursday she was handed a new laptop.

“The login time was very fast. It was very quick. I love that the screen is bigger and space for the keyboard you have more hand placement,” Faison said.

It’s one of 79,000 the district is giving to students and teachers.

Marisha Williams also showed up for hers. She’s an orchestra director at Penn Griffin School for the Arts. She says sometimes the music is silenced when she struggles.

“Every time my laptop doesn’t work and I have to pull out my phone I remind myself this is for them — this is all for my students,” Williams said.

Students can’t connect in-person so technology needs to be top-notch.

Friday, teachers at Kiser Middle School in Greensboro will get their new devices starting at 11 a.m.