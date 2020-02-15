Guilford County stuck with eyesore as private property owner can’t be found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Old mattresses, fencing material and half-ripped trash bags have begun to fill a patch of woods along Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, and Guilford County officials detail how it will remain that way for now.

Illegal dumping has become popular in a small patch of private land next to the Sumner Apartments in Greensboro.

Homeowners who live near the littered 2.56-acre land say it has become an eyesore with no relief.

“Everyday, on my way home, on my way to work, I look over there to see if there’s anything different,” Pamela Burkes said.

She lives next to the plot of pollution.

The county gets more than 200 cases of illegal dumping per year.

Those are normally sorted out in about three months, but this has been going on for about three years.

Guilford County Planning and Developing leaders say they’ve received numerous complaints about illegal dumping for several years.

For more than three years, the county has been trying to contact the owner of the property to advise them to clean the land or allow the county to do so.

However, the owner cannot be found.

Guilford County leaders have to wait for the foreclosure to go through and for a new owner to buy the land.

Then, they’ll need to get permission to legally clean it.

The county has installed signs and security cameras along the property in hopes of stopping the mess from growing.

When asked, the county representatives with Guilford County Planning and Developing said they do not know when the foreclosure will be finalized.

Homeowners, like Burkes, are now worried that if it’s not taken care of soon, their property value will start to dip.