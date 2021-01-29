Guilford County Street Crimes United making communities across the county safer

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff is using approximately $225,000 to make communities across the county safer.

In May, the new Street Crimes United was launched. In just the past eight months, deputies have taken a lot of drugs and guns off the street.

The team seized 68 firearms, filed 87 firearm charges and 236 charges for criminal narcotics.

All of the arrests came through traffic stops, increased patrols and community relations.

“You have to invest in the deputies, to the manpower, and the training,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said. “[That] money is well spent.”

He wants to see the crime numbers trend downward, after an almost 20 percent increase in violent crimes in 2020.

“It’s just been horrendous. [There was] a very high rate of criminal activity when it came to gun violence,” he said. “People going through the communities throughout the county, shooting into cars, and taking the lives of innocent people.”

Rogers believes that putting the money back into the community will help protect the people in it.

“Whatever side of the county you live in, crime is there,” he added.

Kelly Reis has lived in Summerfield for less than two years.

She told FOX8 as the area gets developed and booms, so do crimes like vandalism.

“With so much building and growing and things like that, you also do find a lot of random people coming into our neighborhood,” Reis said.

While she’s not worried about her safety right now, knowing deputies are doing extra patrols and paying attention in all neighborhoods helps ease her mind.

“As someone who has a husband who travels often, it’s nice to know that someone is around the corner,” Reis said. “It makes me feel that we’re being heard and that they’re taking it seriously. That they need to be out in the rural area.”

Rogers also told FOX8 that community relations is an important part of the unit.

They want to hear from people in each neighborhood, so deputies can better understand where they need to focus on enforcement.