Guilford County ‘stay at home’ order: What are essential businesses, services?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioners issued a "stay at home" order on Wednesday afternoon.

The order goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until April 16.

All non-essential businesses and government agencies must cease operations.

The following are listed in the stay at home order as essential businesses, services and operations:

Stores that sell groceries and medicine. Grocery stores, pharmacies, certified farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of groceries, canned food, dry goods, frozen foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supplies, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, alcohol and nonalcoholic beverages and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that sell groceries, medicine, including medication not requiring a medical prescription, and also that sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and essential businesses and operations;

Food beverage and agriculture. Food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing, and cultivation, including farming, livestock, fishing, baking, and other production agriculture, including cultivation, marketing, production, and distribution of animals and goods for consumption; and businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, shelters, kennels, and adoption facilities;

Organizations that provide charitable and social services. Businesses and religious and secular nonprofit organizations, including food banks, when providing food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency, and people with disabilities;

Media. Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation. Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities and bicycle shops and related facilities:

Financial institutions. Banks, currency exchanges, consumer lenders, including but not limited, to payday lenders, pawnbrokers, consumer installment lenders and sales finance lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, financial markets. trading and futures exchanges, affiliates of financial institutions, entities that issue bonds, related financial institutions, and institutions selling financial products;

Hardware and supply stores. Hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, plumbing, and heating material;

Critical trades. Building and construction tradesmen and other trades including but not limited to plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting. moving and relocation services, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety. sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities, and essential businesses and operations;

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pickup services. Post offices and other businesses that provide shipping and delivery services, and businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services to end users or through commercial channels;

Educational institutions. Educational institutions—including public and private pre-K-12 schools, colleges. and universities—for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research related to COVID-19, providing coordinated child care for healthcare workers, or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible. This proclamation is consistent with and does not amend or supersede NC Governor's March 10, 2020, Executive Order, except that affected schools are ordered closed through May 15, 2020. the Guilford School System remains under the command and control of the superintendent of schools;

Laundry services. Laundromats, dry cleaners, industrial laundry services, and laundry service providers;

Restaurants for consumption off-premises. Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for consumption off-premises, through such means as in-house delivery. third-party delivery, drive-through, curbside pick-up, and carry-out. Schools and other entities that typically provide food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Executive Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site due to the virus's propensity to physically impact surfaces and personal property;

Supplies to work from home. Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply products needed for people to work from home;

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations. Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply other essential businesses and operations with the support or materials necessary to operate, including computers, audio and video electronics, household appliances; IT and telecommunication equipment; hardware, paint, flat glass: electrical, plumbing and heating material; sanitary equipment; personal hygiene products: food, food additives, ingredients and components; medical and orthopedic equipment; optics and photography equipment: diagnostics. food and beverages, chemicals, soaps and detergent; and firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security;

Transportation. Airport operations, airlines, taxis, public transportation, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), vehicle rental services, paratransit, and other private, and commercial transportation and logistics providers necessary for essential activities and other purposes expressly authorized herein;

Home-based care and services. Home-based care for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness, including caregivers such as nannies who may navel to the child's home to provide care, and other in-home services including meal delivery;

Residential facilities and shelters. Residential facilities and shelters for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness:

Professional services. Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, insurance services real estate services restricted to appraisal and title services;

Childcare centers for specific employees exempted by this proclamation. Childcare facilities providing services that enable first responders, healthcare workers, public health, NC DHHS staff and others responding to COVID-19.

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries. Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing and supplying essential products and services in and for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, chemicals and sanitization, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining. construction, national defense, communications, as well as products used by other essential businesses and operations.

Hotels and motels. Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services.

Funeral services. Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services.

