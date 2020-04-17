Guilford County stay-at-home order expires; state order still in effect

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — There are now 170 cases of the coronavirus in Guilford County and 12 deaths.

At midnight, the county’s stay-at-home order expired.

But where does that leave everyone in the community?

Jeff Phillips, chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said the efforts across the county have paid off but there’s still a long way to go.

Phillips explained what they’re seeing is not like the worst-case scenarios county officials had been expecting, but people still need to take precautions.

“We’re not out of the woods just yet,” he said. “This is not a sprint. It’s a marathon. It’s going to take some time.”

That means people across Guilford County will still be wearing masks and standing six feet away from each other at grocery stores for the foreseeable future.

Even though the county’s stay at home order has expired, the area is still under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

County leaders say this provides some consistency.

“People aren’t wondering if they can do one thing here and not another thing there,” Phillips said.

The different orders don’t change a whole lot, but he says it still allows some businesses to open to help stimulate the economy.

“It’s not back to business as usual,” Phillips said. “A clothing store would be permitted. Gift shops, boutiques and those types of retail businesses would now be able to open.”

Phillips explains the governor’s restrictions, like limiting the number of people in a thousand-foot radius, are still to be observed.

He says it’s all for a purpose and there’s proof all of these protocols are working.

“[Everyone’s] really doing our best to respect the stay-at-home order guidelines and I think that’s paid off in terms of our numbers relative to more urban counties across the state,” Phillips said.

But there’s more everyone can still do.

“We deeply respect and appreciate their efforts and we need to continue that for an extended period of time until we get beyond this. Together we’re going to be stronger on the other side,” Phillips said. “It’s a collective effort that requires all of our participation. All hands on deck in an effort to protect our own health and the health of our families and our communities.”