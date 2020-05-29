Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to resume accepting, processing concealed carry permits

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers on Friday announced that the sheriff’s office will resume accepting and processing concealed carry permits on June 1.

The sheriff’s office suspended the processing of permits on March 25 amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to the requirement of fingerprinting applicants and limited personal protective equipment available for sheriff’s office personnel.

Those who submitted applications for new concealed carry permits before March 25 and who had their fingerprinting appointments scheduled but then canceled will receive top priority, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office will be sending out written notifications to those applicants.

On June 1, those who want to apply can start the process online or one of the computer kiosks in the Sheriff’s Firearm Permit Office on the lower ground level of the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro.

To continue to ensure the safety of applicants and the sheriff’s staff, some additional measures will be taken at the Sheriff’s Firearm Permit Office. These include the following:

Fingerprinting will take place on Mondays and Thursdays;

New applications will be processed in person on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays;

No more than 10 people will be permitted in the lobby area at one time;

Certain seats in the waiting area will be taped off to ensure safe-distancing;

Sheriff’s employees will be provided with PPE including masks, gloves and goggles;

All applicants must wear a mask or other form of protective facial covering; and

All applicants being fingerprinted must first use the hand-sanitizing station near the fingerprint area.

For more information, call (336) 641-3005.