Guilford County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired detention officer

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Detention Officer Raymond Perry, according to a GCSO news release.

He joined the sheriff’s office in November 2000 and retired with 18 years of service in February 2018.

Deputies say Officer Perry was a great friend and always had the biggest smile and lots of jokes to tell.

Even though he was retired, he was still actively working part time and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“There are not enough words to express our sadness at Officer Raymond Perry’s passing or our gratitude for the opportunity to know him as a friend , co-worker, father, and his dedication to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. “In memory of Officer Raymond Perry, we will wear mourning bands beginning immediately.”