Guilford County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of antique truck, boat

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an antique truck and a boat, according to a news release.

A 1938 Mack truck and a 22-foot Boston Whaler boat and boat trailer are believed to have been stolen from a home in the 4800 block of West Wendover Avenue in mid-October.

The boat was on a 28-foot 1987 Magirus aluminum I-Beam trailer with the words “Magic Loader M4” along the sides.

Detectives believe they may have been sold without the buyer realizing they were stolen.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Detective Master Corporal R.D. Seals at (336) 641-7910 or rseals@guilfordcountync.gov.