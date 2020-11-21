GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a “suspicious package” at a Sheetz on Friday evening, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The investigation was centered around the Sheetz at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Guilford College Road.
A bomb specialist was called in to investigate and the gas station was evacuated.
The sheriff’s office said the package appeared to be “strategically left” on a gas pump.
It is unclear at this point what the package contained.
The sheriff’s office confirmed there is no longer a threat.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Time’s a-tickin’ to begin defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey
- Juarez ends overnight, weekend curfews but urges residents to stay home
- Guilford County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘suspicious package’ at Sheetz
- Popeyes partnering with Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’
- Beech Mountain Resort makes list of 21 best ski resorts in the U.S.