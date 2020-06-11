Guilford County Sheriff’s Office hopes to increase fiscal year budget amid COVID-19 impact

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Guilford County Commissioners draw up the county budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Sheriff Danny Rogers hopes his office can avoid cuts.

“We need more manpower, especially in our patrol divisions,” said Rogers, as he made his case for his proposed budget.

For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Rogers hopes to be approved a nearly $70.5 million budget. The cost is around $2 million more than what was approved in 2019-2020.

The sheriff said the reason for the increase is to equip the office with new patrol vehicles, and five new deputies to oversee the soon-to-be-built mental health facility.

“I did receive five new deputies to be assigned to the mental health facility, but that’s not including the other eight to 10 that I could actually use,” he said.

The deputies will help oversees the mental health status of inmates at the detention center. The sheriff said they will not be put on patrol in the streets.

The budget will also go to help pay for overtimes that has accumulated at the office during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent protests.

“The COVID-19, we’ve been dealing with overtime, the protests that we’ve had, which have been good … but we have to still put overtime in,” he said.

The funds will also be used to help to strengthen community relationships with deputies, through training and community education.

“[Guilford County is] diverse with different cultures, races, it’s different. Everybody speaks a different language. We have to learn and move around what is going on and what is their concerns,” Rogers said.

In a news conference on Wednesday, the sheriff clarified the reason for the recent purchase of a new tactical vehicle for deputies to use.

The $295,000 price tase was funded by cash deputies seized in bust of illegal operations. The county commissioners office approved the funds to be used for make the purchase.

“It gives us a little bit more of an advantage for safety. Not an advantage to abuse anybody, but an advantage to be safe,” he said.

The new vehicle is expected to be in by the start of July.

He also addressed calls across the country to cut funding for law enforcement offices.

“A lot of time the general public cannot understand that just because law enforcement purchases a piece of machinery, or has funds – we just cannot take funds that is designated to go to one location and put it into, maybe the school system, or education. There are certain things we can utilize certain funds for,” Rogers said.

The county commissioners will make a decision on the budget at the next county commissioners meeting on June 18.

To read more about the budget proposals, click here.