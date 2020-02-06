Guilford County sheriff, deputies visiting classrooms, reading to students to promote literacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Guilford County sheriff's deputies are spending time in local classrooms. They'll be reading to Guilford County students as a way to promote literacy. They launched the program at Oak Hill Elementary School in High Point.

"When I first told them someone from the sheriff's office was coming, they asked are they coming to arrest someone," said Jakima Ledbetter, the third grade literacy teacher. “With everything that's happening in our community now, there's that fear of law enforcement."

As soon as the Guilford County sheriff walked into Oak Hill Elementary, students had questions and comments, which is what Sheriff Danny Rogers set out to accomplish with this new program.

“So our goal is to bridge that gap. Build trust. So people can trust us as law enforcement personnel but also as human beings that will talk with us and let us know how we can help them," Rogers said.

Patrol deputies all the way to supervisors will be taking turns reading to students during weekly visits to nine Guilford County schools.

“Actually get down to the children's level and enjoy them as well," Rogers said.

The goal is to teach them to be great readers, community leaders and successful in future careers.

“Literacy is one of the the academic subjects that kids struggle with the most. So for them to see that academics are needed in other fields and other areas is awesome," Ledbetter said.

Rogers said this is one of many community projects to come. Citizens Academy and their new explore program in Gibsonville will also begin at the end of the month.