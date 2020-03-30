Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools will observe spring break from Monday, April 6, through Monday, April 13, according to a statement released by school officials.

The full statement is provided below:

"Good evening parents. Thank you for encouraging your child to continue learning at home and online during this period of school closure. The district will observe spring break, which for schools that follow the Traditional Academic Calendar will be Monday, April 6, through Monday, April 13. Traditional calendar school teachers will not provide additional lessons during this time, giving families and employees a much-needed break. We will return to distance learning on Tuesday, April 14. Schools and offices will be closed during the break, but the youth crisis hotline will still be accessible at 336-332-7295. The call center will not be in service during this time. Meal distribution will continue throughout the school closure, including during spring break, except for Friday, April 10, which is a holiday. Please contact your child's school with any questions and remember to fill out your Census form, and have a good evening."