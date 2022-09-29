GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release.

All evening events have been canceled.

Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will close on Friday due to the potential for high winds, heavy rain and power outages.

Alamance-Burlington School System announced plans to close for students and staff Friday. Evening and weekend school activities are also canceled.

All schools in the Randolph County School system will also be closed on Friday.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro previously announced plans to close Friday due to the storm.