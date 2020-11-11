Guilford County Schools votes on re-entry plan schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools voted on the re-entry plan on Tuesday night.
The board voted for the following:
Phased-In Reopening for November 12 includes:
- Students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade (full days for all four grade levels), including Pre-K through 2nd grade students served in self-contained Exceptional Children classrooms and in public separate schools.
Phased-In Reopening for November 16 includes:
- Students served in self-contained Exceptional Children classrooms (grades 3-12);
- Students served in public separate schools (remaining students);
- Students served in self-contained specialized programs including Building Futures, Crossroads and Mell-Burton;
- Students served in Regional Behavior Support Classrooms; and,
- Seniors enrolled in the semester-long Nursing Fundamentals with Practicum Course may begin obtaining the 40 clinical practicum hours for eligibility to sit for the NCDHHS Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam in 2021 (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
Phased-In Reopening for January 5 includes:
- Students in grades 3-5
Phased-In Reopening for January 7 includes:
- Students in 6th grade (50% Monday/Tuesday or 50% Thursday/Friday)
Phased-In Reopening for January 11 includes:
- Students in 7th and 8th grade (50% Monday/Tuesday or 50% Thursday/Friday)
Phased-In Reopening for January 20 includes:
- Students in 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade (50% Monday/Tuesday or 50% Thursday/Friday)
