Guilford County Schools to provide transportation for eligible students to get COVID-19 vaccines

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will provide transportation to eligible students to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a letter the school system sent to parents on Friday.

Beginning next week, the school system will take students age 16 and up to the federally-supported vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people as young as 16 and is the vaccine that will be given to students who take advantage of this GCS effort.

The full letter sent to parents can be viewed below.

Participation is voluntary and the school system will need signed permission from each student’s parent or legal guardian for transportation from school to the vaccination site and back, and to allow health officials to administer the Pfizer vaccination.

The school system said parents should contact the principal or school nurse of their child’s school with any additional questions.