Guilford County Schools to make decision on how to start the school year at Tuesday meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders on Tuesday will decide whether or not students will return to classrooms.

Guilford County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras has made it clear that she is not in favor of returning to in-person learning at the start of the school year.

Contreras was asked about returning to the classroom and replied, “absolutely not.”

Classes will start on Aug. 17, but Contreras recommends that the school system use remote learning for five weeks. After five weeks, pending approval from the health department, students in kindergarten through eighth grade could resume in-person learning.

Earlier this month, the school system laid out three possible scenarios for the start of school.

In Scenario A, K-8 students would attend school five days a week while high school students would learn remotely five days a week. Students with disabilities or who are learning English, homeless or living in foster care would attend school full time, regardless of grade level.

In Scenario B, students would come to school two days a week and learn from home for three days a week, in alternating groups. One group would attend classes in person on Monday and Tuesday, while the other group would attend classes in person on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be a remote learning day for all students.

Scenario C would alternate weeks so that half of the student body would attend school one week, and the other half would attend the next week. Remote learning would take place on the alternate weeks.

