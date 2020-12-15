Some Triad school districts to learn remotely Wednesday due to inclement weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some local school districts are getting ready for what might have been a snow day during a normal year.

On Wednesday, Guilford County Schools and Rockingham County Schools will learn remotely due to anticipated icy weather.

Guilford County Schools

According to GCS, Guilford County schools plan to sent two meals home with students on Tuesday for them to eat on Wednesday.

Families who are already learning remotely can pick up two meals on Tuesday for each child.

Students in grades Kindergarten through 2nd Grade who are learning in person will be given devices so they can learn from home on Wednesday.

Early morning athletic practices will be canceled.

Schools will be open for school and district personnel only, but teachers may work remotely from home.

Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule.

While tomorrow is a remote learning day, all personnel will have the same options currently available to them under the district’s inclement weather policy under Board of Education Policy AFC and Procedure AFC-P.

Rockingham County Schools

All schools in Rockingham County Schools will be working remotely on Wednesday.

Childcare will be closed.

All classified staff who have the ability to work remotely from home may do so with the approval of the school principal or their direct supervisor. All other classified staff who are not able to work remotely should make arrangements with their supervisor.

Rockingham Early College High school will be rescheduling all EOC tests. Additional information will be sent from the RECHS school principal.