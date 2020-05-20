Guilford County Schools to honor seniors with ‘drive-thru’ graduation. Here are the dates!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seniors may not be able to walk across the stage due to the pandemic, but Guilford County Schools is still finding a way to honor the graduating class of 2020.

GCS is planning a series of “drive-thru” graduation ceremonies.

Beginning June 2, the district will begin by honoring graduates from the early and middle colleges before honoring traditional high school grads.

The traditional high school graduations will finish on June 16.

Due to the number of graduates, most of the traditional high school “drive-thru” graduations will take place over two days.

The schedule:

