Guilford County Schools to begin school-based vaccination clinics on Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will begin school-based vaccination clinics on Friday, according to a news release from the school system.

The first clinic will be on Friday at Andrews High from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other clinics will follow at the same time on May 18, 19 and 21 at High Point Central, Southwest and Ragsdale High, respectively.

These four clinics will be in partnership with Cone Health and will be open to the community and students 14 years and older with parent permission.

To register, families should call (336) 890-1188.

On May 22, Andrews High will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This clinic will be in partnership with the Guilford County Division of Public Health.

To register for the clinic go to GuilfordVaccination.com or call (336) 641-7944.

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter