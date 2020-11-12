Guilford County Schools students in Pre-K through 2nd grade return to classrooms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County students in Pre-K through 2nd grade are back in classrooms Thursday after the school district voted for the re-entry plan Tuesday night.

The controversial has some parents relieved and others worried.

COVID-19 cases in Guilford County continue to rise, leaving some parents and educators confused as to why the district would give the OK to open school doors. The school district had previously said cases needed to be under 5% but have since abandoned that.

One parent in particular who has been struggling to teach her two sons from home is ecstatic that at least one of them, Reid, is going back Thursday.

“It feels great. We didn’t think it was going to be real so, I won’t really believe it until we drop him off in the morning,” said Sally Jones, a GCS mom.

The phased-in reopening plan begins with Pre-K through 2nd grade returning on Thursday.

On Nov. 16, the school district will bring back:

Students served in self-contained Exceptional Children classrooms (grades 3-12);

Students served in public separate schools (remaining students);

Students served in self-contained specialized programs including Building Futures, Crossroads and Mell-Burton;

Students served in Regional Behavior Support Classrooms; and,

Seniors enrolled in the semester-long Nursing Fundamentals with Practicum Course may begin obtaining the 40 clinical practicum hours for eligibility to sit for the NCDHHS Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam in 2021 (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).

Phased-In Reopening for January 5 includes:

Students in grades 3-5

Phased-In Reopening for January 7 includes:

Students in 6th grade (50% Monday/Tuesday or 50% Thursday/Friday)

Phased-In Reopening for January 11 includes:

Students in 7th and 8th grade (50% Monday/Tuesday or 50% Thursday/Friday)

Phased-In Reopening for January 20 includes:

Students in 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade (50% Monday/Tuesday or 50% Thursday/Friday)