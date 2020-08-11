Guilford County Schools sets up webpage dedicated to everything parents need to know about reopening

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Guilford County Schools will begin the 2020-21 academic year with at least nine weeks of remote learning.

The school board made the decision to begin with remote learning during a virtual meeting held on July 28.

The school system has now set up a section on its website dedicated to providing everything people need to know about the reopening process.

The website has important documents for parents of high school, middle school and elementary school students.

