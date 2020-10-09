Guilford County Schools roll out COVID-19 tracking for faculty cases on campus

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As Guilford County parents prepare to send their students back to school as early as Oct. 20, they will have a new tool to see how COVID-19 has impacted their child’s campus.

Guilford County Schools has rolled out a COVID-19 Tracking Page to provide some transparency with parents.

Click here to see the COVID-19 tracking page

The page, which is updated every day at noon, shows confirmed COVID-19 cases among faculty members only at each campus. It will also detail the date that the confirmed case was reported.

As of Oct. 9, there are more than 20 GCS campuses with one to four confirmed cases among staff.

The details of the cases, like which teacher or faculty member has the virus, will not be disclosed in the program due to legal reasons.

The program will not take the place of direct calls from health and school officials if a parent’s child comes in direct contact with someone who has a positive case.