Guilford County Schools requiring face coverings to be worn at all times

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will require everyone at school to wear a face covering unless they’re eating or drinking, according to a statement released by GCS on Sunday.
The full statement is provided below:
“To keep everyone safe, we will require everyone to wear a face covering at all times while at school (indoors and outdoors) except when eating or drinking. This includes wearing a face covering during outside playtime, strenuous activities and while social distancing.”
